TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries blocks road at U.S. 501, Gardner Lacy Road

Crews respond to a traffic crash at U.S. 501 and Gardner Lacy Road. (Source: SC Department of Transportation)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash with injuries has the road blocked on the northbound side of U.S. 501 and Gardner Lacy Road, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Information on the SCHP’s website states the crash happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

There is no immediate information on the number of people injured.

