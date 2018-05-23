Deputies seeking person of interest in larceny investigation

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a larceny investigation (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a larceny investigation.

According to a news release, on or around May 1, deputies responded to a larceny call on Cypress Road. Surveillance video from the incident captured the person of interest and vehicle in connection to the larceny.

Anyone with knowledge or information of the identity or the whereabouts of the person or vehicle shown in the attached photographs is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

