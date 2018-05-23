Restaurant Scorecard: Mildew and expired milk at two spots, near-perfect score at family pizza eatery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Inspectors say they found mildew and expired milk at some spots, but a family-owned pizza place gets a near-perfect score this week.

We've got your Memorial Day weekend dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

New China Buffet is at 1700 U.S. 17 North in Surfside Beach. It's listed as a casual Chinese buffet restaurant featuring 120 items. State health inspectors gave the restaurant a score of 71 out of 100, taking off points for a lack of hand-washing.

Also, inspectors said food was not stored at proper temperatures and prep tables used for preparing raw meats were not washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Cardboard boxes were also improperly used to store egg rolls and wontons, according to the report.

Eggs Up Grill is known as a relaxed chain serving a menu of breakfast, burgers and sandwiches at 2300 Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach. It scored a 78 recently, losing points because an employee was seen using gloves to crack raw shelled eggs and not changing gloves before handling ready-to-eat items.

Also, an ice machine had black mildew buildup and residential pest chemicals did not have a required commercial label.

Vents and ceiling tiles over the prep area had excessive grease buildup, the report stated, and the perimeter of the floor has black buildup.

Also in Surfside Beach is Surfside Jenny's at 1013 Glenns Bay Road, which scored a 79 recently.

Inspectors say some food was stored at improper temperatures and residential pest chemicals did not have a required commercial label.

Chocolate milk cartons were also found with an expired discard date of May 6, 2018. The condenser in the cooler was leaking water onto the floor. Also, the drip catch tables under the flat-top grill had excessive grease buildup, according to reports.

If you're heading to the boulevard for food and drinks in Myrtle Beach, you'll find Moe Moon's at 918 N. Ocean Blvd. It recently received a score of 80.

Points were deducted for hands not being washed after using personal cellphones, and bare hands handling shredded lettuce.

Additionally, an AC condensation drain was seen draining into the hand sink in the kitchen. Boxes of food were also observed being stored on the freezer floor and tongs were improperly stored.

If you're looking for pizza, sandwiches and salads from a family-owned spot, you'll find it at DiCarlo's Original Pizza, located at 117 Mayport Drive in Myrtle Beach. It received a near-perfect score of 99.

A point was deducted for the lack of paper towels at an employee sink. The problem was corrected.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

