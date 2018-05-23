New Myrtle Beach exhibit features classic pinball machines

A new exhibit featuring classic pinball machines from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s has opened in Myrtle Beach (Source: Jerry Pinkas)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new exhibit featuring classic pinball machines from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s has opened in Myrtle Beach.

According to a news release, the museum features one of the largest collections of pinball machines open to the public in the Palmetto State. The exhibit features more than two dozen machines including classics Captain Fantastic, Old Chicago, Top Speed and 8 Ball Deluxe.

"You can leave your pocket change at home! Once you pay the admission, $12 per hour, you can play as much as you want. All games are set on "Free Play", no quarter's needed. There is a $2 off admission discount for military first responders, locals, and AAA with ID," owner Jerry Pinkas says.

The Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum is located at 607 27th Avenue North. For more information, click here or call 843-282-9018.

