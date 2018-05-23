Woman charged with reporting false robbery at Conway business

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 59-year-old woman was arrested last week after allegedly reporting a false robbery at a Conway business on January 5.

Donna Katherine Kapp is charged with filing a false police report of a felony violation.

According to a Conway Police Department incident report, police responded to Tobacco Products at 2707 4th Avenue North after receiving a report of a strong armed robbery. Kapp and another person said a man and a woman assaulted them, took their money and fled the scene, an arrest warrant says.

Police say they began searching for a gold Buick Century with tape on it that the perpetrators reportedly fled the scene in, but were unable to locate the car.

Kapp was apprehended on May 16 after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Online records show the suspect was released on $2,000 bond Tuesday.

