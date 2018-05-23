FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Flash Flood Watch extended into Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Flash Flood Watch that was in effect through this evening has been extended until 11:00 AM Tuesday.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the entire area through 11:00 AM Tuesday morning. Periods of locally heavy rain are still likely at times through Tuesday.

Most of the area picked up between 1 and 3 inches on rain on Memorial day. The highest totals were found across Horry County where widespread amounts of 2 to 4 inches were common with isolated amounts of 5 to 6 inches.

TROPICAL INFLUENCE: Alberto has moved ashore on the Florida panhandle and will weaken as it continues to move northward through the Gulf coast states. Areas in the direct path of the storm will see flooding rain, gusty winds and dangerous surf. Alberto will continue to help to funnel very high levels of tropical humidity into the region through the middle of the week.

HOW MUCH RAIN: While additional rainfall will not be as heavy or widespread as what the region saw on Monday, locally heavy downpours will be able to drop one to two inches of rain in a short amount of time. With the ground saturated, additional downpours will be able to produce areas of flooding. Average rainfall totals from Tuesday through Thursday will range from one to three inches with locally higher amounts.

RIVERS: With more scattered storms continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, we will continue to watch for a gradual rise in local rivers. As of now, the forecast rain totals could bring some rivers up to minor flood stage by the end of the week. Major flooding is not expected.

Tuesday will scattered showers and storms at times. The best chance will come in the first half of the day near the beach and the early to mid afternoon across the Pee Dee. Locally heavy downpours could once again lead to minor flooding and areas of ponding water. A few peeks of sunshine will help to send temperatures into the lower and middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to feature active weather with scattered downpours, thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall possible each day. Widespread flooding is not expected, but brief urban, low-lying and small stream flooding will remain possible where the heaviest rain falls. Temperatures will climb into the 80s each day.

