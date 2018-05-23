FIRST ALERT: Bouts of heavy rain possible by the end of Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture will return to the Carolinas by Sunday and Monday with a few rounds of heavy rain likely.

A developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico may become the season's first tropical depression or tropical storm by the weekend. This developing system will push northward and into the Gulf Coast states where heavy rains and very rough surf are likely during the holiday weekend. No direct impacts from what may become "Alberto" are expected in the Carolinas, but increasing tropical moisture will lead to increasing chances of locally heavy rain. The best chance of rain will arrive on Sunday and continue into Memorial Day.

SATURDAY: This will be the best day for outdoor activities. It will remain warm and humid with afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s at the beach and upper 80s to near 90 inland. The early to mid afternoon hours will see just a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm in a few spots.

SUNDAY: Tropical moisture will increase across the region through the day. While there will be some sunshine, skies will tend to be mostly cloudy. The chance of rain will increase with scattered downpours possible at any point during the day, but most likely by the afternoon and evening. Some of the downpours could be locally heavy. Sunday's temperatures will be held down into the lower and middle 80s due to clouds and areas of rain.

MEMORIAL DAY: Abundant tropical humidity will be in place across the Carolinas through the day. Periods of rain are likely and some of the rain could be heavy at times. It is still too soon to tell when the best chances of rain will exist but this type of weather pattern typically favors the morning hours near the coast and afternoon hours inland. Temperatures on Monday will reach the lower 80s.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with any of the downpours that form Sunday into Monday. Rainfall will average 1 to 3 inches across most of the area, but locally higher amounts will be possible where more persistent heavy rain develops.

