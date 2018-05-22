Suspect Search: Police say they placed ads on Craigslist for homes for rent, but had other ideas in mind

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two suspects had ads for places for rent on Craigslist. Police say one used the opportunity to send naked pictures and the other took the money but wouldn't let the tenant move in. Authorities hope you can help find them.

Courtney Michael Jennings, 49, is wanted for obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses. Horry County police say last month, Jennings received money from the victim who was responding to his ad on craigslist to rent his property. Investigators say Jennings later sent nude pictures of himself to that victim on two separate occasions. His last known address in on Amberwood Court in Myrtle Beach.

Police also need your help in locating Robert Joseph King. He's been charged with two counts of obtaining a signature under false pretenses. Authorities say King also had an ad on Craigslist for a property to rent. The victim says she viewed the property and gave a cash deposit of almost $1,200 and waited to move in. Police say 49-year-old told the victim she would have to move in a day later because someone had passed away. He then told the victim she had to wait three more days. When the victim questioned this, King got upset presented a pocket knife and kicked her off his property. King has a last known address of Amberwood Court in Myrtle Beach.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jennings or King, call police.

