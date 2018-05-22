Drone video shows off new 'robotic lifeguards' being deployed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted video taken by a drone of another drone on Tuesday. Specifically, the Facebook video shows an aerial view of the department’s new EMILY “robotic lifeguards.”

The drone video shows three of the remote-controlled Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard devices zooming out to sea to “rescue” some swimmers in the training exercise.

Once the training is completed next week, these units will be deployed on the beach, according to MBFR.

“The robots will be stationed along the beach during swim season, for easy deployment by the lifeguards and beach safety personnel," according to a previous post from the department.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.