WMBF News to livestream Republican Gubernatorial Debate on May 29

On Tuesday, May 29 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., WMBF News will be broadcasting online a debate between four of the Republican candidates running for Governor. The debate is being hosted by WMBF News partner WYFF in Greenville, who have partnered with Furman University and the Upstate Chamber Coalition.More >>
Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor-Elect Brenda Bethune and several council members are being sworn in at 1 p.m. today ahead of the city's regular council meeting. Watch live here.More >>
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election.More >>
Local businesswoman Brenda Bethune has defeated incumbent John Rhodes to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.More >>
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.More >>
For the first time in the hospital's history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on Tuesday.More >>
Three suspects have been charged in connection with a body found stuffed inside a chest freezer Tuesday in Lamar County.More >>
A 15-year old Huntsville boy is in the hospital with a severe head injury following an incident at Jemison High School involving a security guard.More >>
Police in Las Vegas released documents Wednesday that they said contain dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
Snake season is officially underway in North Mississippi.More >>
The Chesterfield County Police Department says it is aware of a video circulating on social media that shows "part of an incident" during a traffic stop on Hollow Wood Court on Tuesday.More >>
