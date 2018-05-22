WMBF News to livestream Republican Gubernatorial Debate on May 29

GREENVILLE, SC (WMBF) – On Tuesday, May 29 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., WMBF News will be broadcasting online a live debate between four of the Republican candidates running for Governor.

The debate is being hosted by WMBF News partner WYFF in Greenville, who has partnered with Furman University and the Upstate Chamber Coalition.

Four of the five candidates on the ballot for the Republican primary race for governor have confirmed they will be in attendance: incumbent Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant, former Democratic Lieutenant Governor and former State Senator Yancey McGill, attorney Catherine Templeton, and businessman John Warren. Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster has told WYFF that he will not attend.

WYFF will consider viewer questions for the debate – WMBF News viewers are encouraged to ask questions on our Facebook post about the debate or email townhall@wmbfnews.com.

The Primary Election for Governor will be held on June 12, and the runoff, if necessary, will be held on June 26. The General Election will be held on November 6.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.