Defendants in pending case involving deceased detective request summary judgment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A new court filing from defendants in a case involving the late former Horry County Police detective Allen Large and a defendant identified as “Jane Doe 3” asks the judge for a summary judgment.



Those defendants, including former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes and the supervisors up the chain of command from Large, believe the case shouldn't go before a jury because Jane Doe Three has no case against them.

Jane Doe 3 claims her civil rights were violated by the defendants alleging they knew about Large's actions and were deliberately indifferent to her rights.

The defendants say their actions or inactions were not a violation of the constitution.

Jane Doe 3 has until June 5 to respond to the motion for a summary judgement with facts showing there is a reason to go to trial.

