2 adult occupants injured in house fire in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two adults were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a house fire on Main Street in Conway Tuesday.

According to tweet from the Horry County Fire Department, firefighters from their department and the City of Conway Fire Department responded to the fire and brought it under control.

Two adult occupants had minor injuries, and no firefighters were injured, the tweet states.

A fire investigators was sent to the scene.

