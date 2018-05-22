Police seeking two suspects in murder of Green Sea man in April - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seeking two suspects in murder of Green Sea man in April

Left: Tyshawn Brown, Right: Heath Reaves Jr. (Source: HCPD) Left: Tyshawn Brown, Right: Heath Reaves Jr. (Source: HCPD)
Heath Reaves Jr. (Source: HCPD) Heath Reaves Jr. (Source: HCPD)
Tyshawn Brown(Source: HCPD) Tyshawn Brown(Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are asking help locating two men who detectives believe are involved in the murder of a 20-year-old man on April 24 in Loris.

Heath Reaves Jr., 20, and Tyshawn Brown, 25,  are both wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Charles Edward Durant II, from Green Sea. A female victim was also shot. Police say the two victims were in a car at a stop sign at the intersection of Church Street and Spring Street. A vehicle pulled up and fired shots into the car. 

Reaves Jr. is described by police as 206 pounds in weight and 5-feet-10-inches tall. Brown, who was previously identified as a suspect, is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 190 pounds in weight. Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to contact HCPD at 843-915-TIPS, crimetips@horrycounty.org, or through the HCPD mobile app.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly