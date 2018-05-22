City of Myrtle Beach hires consultant to look into Grand Strand Humane Society

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City council members voted to hire a consultant to look into the Grand Strand Humane Society. City leaders say this person will make recommendations about the organization.

Hiring the consultant will cost the city around $24,000. City spokesperson Mark Kruea says they'll look into look into operating plans and review management structures. During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Brenda Bethune also said she would like an audit of the Humane Society.

The organization has gone through four executive directors, in the past three years. The no-kill shelter came under fire most recently in March when it was questioned if they're putting down too many animals.

"There's been some unrest, there's been some changes at the Humane Society. there's been disagreements between management styles and practices. Now council will offer this assistance to help provide some guidance to the Humane Society,” said Kruea.



