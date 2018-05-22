2 school buses involved in accident in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two school buses with the Public Schools of Robeson County were involved in an accident with another vehicle, confirmed a district official.

At this time, the children appeared to be fine, according to district spokesperson Tasha Oxendine.

The accident happened on Mount Zion Church Road, Oxendine said. Students on one bus were from Oxendine Elementary, and the students on the second bus were from Peterson Elementary, Red Springs Middle, and Red Springs High.

The accident is being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

WMBF News has reached out to multiple officials with the NCHP for more details.

