FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase again for mid-week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A steady supply of high humidity and tropical moisture will keep an ongoing chance of showers and storms in the forecast through the Memorial Day weekend. A few periods of locally heavy rain will be possible at times.

Tonight will once again be mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

This risk of scattered showers and storms will increase again on Wednesday as a weak cold front drops into the Carolinas and interacts with the high humidity in place. Showers and storms will start to develop by the late morning and be scattered around through much of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s at the beach and middle to upper 80s inland.

Thursday will see more scattered downpours at times as the weak front and high humidity remain across the region. Temperatures will once again return to the 80s.

Friday and Saturday will see a brief dip in rain chances, but a few isolated showers and storms will remain possible.

By Sunday and Memorial Day, another surge of very high tropical moisture will return to the area. As it does, the risk of rain will start to increase with the best chances on Monday. With so much humidity in place, areas of locally heavy rain will be possible once again.

