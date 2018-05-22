Horry County Treasurer working to return over $173k in unclaimed tax refunds

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Treasurer's Office is trying to return more than $173,000 to county tax payers.

The department currently has funds for more than 550 residents from their 2017 tax returns, according to County Treasurer Angie Jones.

She said about 20 to 40 refund checks bounce back to their office every week. The refunds range from just a few dollars to nearly $4,000.

Jones said she plans to publish a list of unclaimed checks next week.

In the meantime, you can search the county treasurer’s website to see if you have any unclaimed money here: https://www.horrycounty.org/Departments/Treasurer

The state treasurer's office also maintain a database where you can see if you have any money coming to you: https://treasurer.sc.gov/unclaimed-property/

The Horry County treasurer says eventually any unclaimed money is passed on to the state treasurer’s office to handle refunds.

