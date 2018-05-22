Defense, prosecution in deadly Conway bank robbery case make requests related to jury selection

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The attorneys representing the man accused of shooting and killing two CresCom bank employees last year have asked the judge to allow them to participate in questioning potential jurors, and requested that a statewide jury pool be used to select the panel.

Brandon Council is accused of shooting and killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen at the Conway National Bank in August 2017. Earlier this year, a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Council was filed in district court. His defense attorneys claimed there is no better case to use this kind of jury selection technique technique than in a capital case.

“It is anticipated that almost all of the prospective jurors will have some degree of familiarity with the case,” the court filing states. “The defense hopes that with these stipulations in place, a selected jury could lay aside their impression or opinion and render a verdict based on the evidence presented in court."

The prosecution also laid out their own set of rules regarding any mental health-related issues that might be raised by the defense. The US Attorney and her assistants want an adequate notice of an insanity defense. They asked that a “firewall counsel” be used if mental health-related issues are addressed; that's a neutral attorney that would prevent the defendant's privileged information and strategies from being revealed to prosecutors.

Thirdly, the government is asking for adequate access for their experts to examine Council, and timely disclosure of what the defense's expert may find.

