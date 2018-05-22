Ordinance to rezone land for rock yard with concrete crushing approved by Conway council

Google Map showing the approximate location of the land that Vulcan is seeking to build the rock yard. (Source: Google Maps)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The City of Conway passed its first reading of an ordinance to annex and rezone an area near the Wild Wing community so that it may be developed into a rock yard with concrete crushing.

Some Wild Wing residents voiced their concerns with the project Monday night during the public hearing, questioning the rock crushing and environmental concerns with the projects, according to City of Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell. The ordinance must pass another reading before being approved.

The location of the 15 acres to be potentially annexed and rezones by the city is 230 Yeager Avenue

The CEO of Vulcan, the company seeking to develop the rock yard, said at Monday’s meeting that there would be limited rock crushing on site. He said they plan to work with RJ Corman to use the railroad to transport the materials, saying thousands of trucks would be taken off roads like Highway 501. Representatives from RJ Corman also showed support for the project.

The ordinance would rezone the land from Horry County Limited Industrial to City of Conway Heavy Industrial, Newell said. The intent of this type of district is to accommodate areas for heavy manufacturing, distribution and processing.

Newell said the land was previously used for this same type of industry, but the plant closed back in 2001 because of the fall of the rail service. Neighboring plants have similar uses in the area but are basically grandfathered in under old zoning rules for “Limited Industrial” within the county. The Heavy Industrial district has specific design standards that address odor, air and water pollution, electrical disturbance or interference, and noise, Newell said.

Vulcan has said they will go beyond the required 25-foot landscape buffer to a landscape buffer of at least 50 feet to adjacent residentially-zoned properties.

The first reading and public hearing of the request was originally schedule for the May 7 council meeting, but after concerns were raised at the Planning Commission, the request was presented for discussion first at the council’s workshop of May 7, according to Newell.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.