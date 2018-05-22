Man arrested, charged after police say he set his house on fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Sunday night after reportedly setting his Longs home on fire.

Lloydian Lee Little, 39, is charged with second degree arson and breach of peace.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers were dispatched to a home on Fries Bay Road in regards to an arson investigation. Police say upon their arrival, the suspect was in the roadway making threats to family members and fire personnel on scene. Little’s behavior escalated to the point that a woman chased him out her yard with a bat, the report says.

After police approached the suspect, he immediately said he wanted to go to jail. Little reportedly told officers “I burnt the m***** f***** down, so take me to J Reuben.” The woman who reported the incident told officers the suspect came to her home, which was next to Little’s, asking for $20 from her daughter. After not receiving the money, Little became irate and returned to his house. Police say the woman then heard people yelling outside that the suspect’s house was on fire. According to the report, the woman then says she saw Little exit the home and run towards the church down the street.

Little is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

