Report: Man charged with arson after woman’s car set on fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 67-year-old man was arrested Monday after a woman’s car was set on fire last week, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Jeremiah Dicapua is charged with third degree arson.

On May 15, officers responded to the area of 1002 Highway 501 after receiving a report of a vehicle fire behind a home. The victim says she parked her 2005 Chevy Equinox behind her residence at about 7:00 p.m. on May 14. Police say the victim and another man in the home did not hear or see anything suspicious until they were awoken by her car alarm. When she looked outside her house, she saw flames coming from the back of her Chevy. According to the report, the victim says she does not know of anyone who would want to destroy her car.

Police say the victim’s license plate was missing from the vehicle. A trail of burned grass was seen leading up to the vehicle and the back of the car was burned significantly, the report says. The victim says she had an empty gas can, laundry and possibly a small laptop in the car.

The report does not specifically say what led them to the suspect. Dicapua is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.