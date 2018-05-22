Popular Murrells Inlet restaurant closing after 44 years

Captain Dave’s Dockside Restaurant is closing its doors Sunday after 44 years in business (Source: Marshwalk.com)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Captain Dave’s Dockside Restaurant is closing its doors Sunday after 44 years in business.

The popular Murrells Inlet institution was opened in 1974 by Kenneth and Frank Owens. The family has continuously owned and operated the business since that time, a news release says.

The family leased the property to JPA Management Group, owners of the J Peters Bar & Grill chain. The restaurant will open as Catfish Johnny’s in early June. According to the release, all Dockside employees will be retained for the new restaurant.

