School bus accident near Hwy. 701 causes minor injuries to 3 students, 1 adult

A tow truck pulling the school bus out of the ditch on Harper Rd. near Hwy. 701. (Source: Jessica Cinardo)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three students and an adult were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus accident near Highway 701 South Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at about 7:52 a.m. at Hwy. 701 and Harper Road, confirmed Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools. According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the bus ran into a ditch and was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

There were a total of 18 students on board, and they were heading to Whittemore Park Middle School, according to Bourcier.

Parents have been notified, and another bus was brought out to transport the students to school, Bourcier said.

