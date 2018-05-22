Police: Conway man strangles woman, threatens to burn down Horry Co. home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting two women and threatening to burn down a Conway area home.

Frederico Nagee’ Page, 24, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and failure to stop for blue light.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to a home on Tigger Loop after receiving a report of a domestic complaint. While responding, police were informed that Page was shooting at the victims while trying to light a propane tank, the report says. When an officer arrived on scene, a large crowd began yelling that Page was fleeing the area in a red Pontiac G6. Police pursued the suspect, with speeds exceeding 100 mph as they attempted to catch up to him. Page reportedly jumped from his car after turning onto Society Drive and fled into a wooded area. A dog team was called and a perimeter was set-up before police found Page on a porch on Deborah Circle, the report says.

The victims say Page was strangling one of the victims in a bedroom before the other victim came to her aid. The suspect then allegedly began destroying the room, assaulting both of them. Police say Page grabbed one victim by the throat and strangled her until she “blacked out.” According to the report, Page then grabbed a propane tank and attempted to light a towel on fire while making threats to burn the home down and kill everyone. After the victims fled the home, Page reportedly fired a gun at them in the roadway.

Police found a gun under a couch in the home and blood in Page’s car. The suspect told police one of the victims smashed a mirror and television over his head, causing injuries to his hand. Police say no glass was found on the bed and the mirror was still on the wall. Page denied firing a gun, but admitted to threatening to blow up the home, the report says.

Page was transported to Conway Medical Center for treatment. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

