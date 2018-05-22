FIRST ALERT: Partly sunny skies, small chance of rain for your day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is muggy, mild and a bit foggy for some. We’ll end up with partly sunny skies and temperatures that warm to the low 80s at the beach and the mid to upper 80s inland. A few showers will develop this afternoon, especially inland, but it won’t be a washout. In between any rain chances will be partly sunny.

A weak cold front will drop into the region from the north late Wednesday and Thursday. This front will interact with the moisture in place to create a better chance of showers and storms at times. A few areas of locally heavy rain will be likely.

By Friday, the weak front dissipates and leaves the area with more high humidity in place through the holiday weekend. While no day will be total washout, scattered downpours will remain likely with some times of sun in between. Temperatures will warm into the 80s each afternoon through Memorial Day.

