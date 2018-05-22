Several Hartsville residents report fraudulent transactions on their debit cards

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Police are urging citizens to check their bank statements after several people reported fraudulent transactions on their debit cards Monday, according to an online posting from the Hartsville Police Department.

The cards were usually charged either $49.99 or $79.99 at a big box retailer, followed immediately by another charge at the same store. The fraudulent transactions posted as debit transactions, which police say likely means the perpetrator or perpetrators had both the credit card number and PIN. A banking representative told police anonymously they suspect a data breach at a retailer, the post says.

According to the post, police are not mentioning the name of the national retailer nor the banking institutions that have reported issues because little information is known.

If you feel you have been affected by this scam, contact your banking institution immediately and file a report with the Hartsville Police Department.

