‘We sell AR-15’s:’ Banner at SC pawn shop causing a stir

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pawn shop in Little River is getting a wave of attention after posting a tongue-in-cheek banner that takes a jab at a national sporting goods chain.

The owners of Cross Roads Pawn and Audio in Little River put up the sign last Monday that reads “We sell AR-15s because we’re not Dick’s,” according to pawnbroker Brad Stamper.

Staff were referencing the decision by Dick’s Sporting Goods earlier this year to stop selling AR-15 semi-automatic rifles. That move came after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead.

“It wasn’t nothing negative or trying to promote violence or anything,” Stamper said of the decision to put up the banner, which came just days before the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that left 10 dead.

According to Stamper, a majority of people support the sign and don’t view it as offensive. He said supporters are calling from states like Texas, Missouri, Florida and Colorado.

“It’s about 99 percent support,” Stamper said. “Our phone’s ringing off the hook.”

