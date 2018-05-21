Seaside Elementary principal placed on administrative leave

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County principal has been placed on an administrative leave of absence, according to district officials.

Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, confirms that Seaside Elementary School Principal Krissy Dowling was placed on paid leave late last week.

Bourcier could not comment further on personnel matters.

Dowling was named principal of Seaside Elementary before the start of 2015-2016 school year. Before being named principal, Dowling worked at Myrtle Beach Intermediate School and North Myrtle Beach Elementary School (now known as Riverside Elementary).

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.