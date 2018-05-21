Police: Man huffed from can right in front of officers in North Myrtle Beach parking lot

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police say a man they were checking on in a North Myrtle Beach Parking lot huffed a can of “dust-off” right in front of them.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 60-year-old Daniel Sharrow, of North Myrtle Beach, was charged with unlawful glue or aromatic hydrocarbons sniffing and public disorderly conduct in a motor vehicle. He was booked Friday night and released Saturday evening on a $515 bond.

According to a police report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, officers with were called to the Salvation Army parking lot on Main Street around 4 p.m. Friday.

When the first officers arrived, they reportedly found Sharrow passed out in a GMC Envoy parked in the back of the store.

According to the report, one officer saw Sharrow semi-conscious and huffing from cans.

Another officer said when he opened Sharrow’s car door, the man allegedly put a can up to his mouth and began huffing from it.

According to the report, officers determined Sharrow was grossly intoxicated after giving him a field test.

Officers said they found eight dust-off cans in and around the SUV.

