‘William,’ ‘Ava’ top the list of most popular baby names in SC

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – According to a list from the Social Security Administration, William and Ava topped the list of the most popular baby names in South Carolina for 2017.

In addition to William, the top boys names across the Palmetto State were Noah, Mason, James and Liam.

For the girls, Ava was followed by Emma, Olivia, Charlotte and Harper.

Two of those names proved to be the most popular across the country, with Liam and Emma ranking first on the national list, according to the SSA.

The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. To see the full list for 2017, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.