FIRST ALERT: Pop up showers likely again this week

This week's rain will not be as heavy as last week but 1-2 inches is still likely.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture and high humidity will remain in place for the rest of the week and into the Memorial Day weekend keeping a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms in place.

A few evening showers and storms will wind down after sunset leaving mostly cloudy and mild weather in place tonight. Temperatures will return to near 70 by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will see just a few afternoon showers develop especially across the Pee Dee. Temperatures will return to the lower 80s on the beaches and middle to upper 80s inland.

A weak cold front will drop into the region from the north late Wednesday and Thursday. This front will interact with the moisture in place to create a better chance of showers and storms at times. A few areas of locally heavy rain will be likely.

By Friday, the weak front dissipates and leaves the area with more high humidity in place through the holiday weekend. While no day will be total washout, scattered downpours will remain likely with some times of sun in between. Temperatures will warm into the 80s each afternoon through Memorial Day.