Police seek suspect who robbed Little River store while wearing a plastic bag

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Little River store. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, a suspect robbed a Circle K convenience store in Little River while armed.

The person was wearing a plastic bag during the robbery, which happened May 15.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the HCPD at (843) 915-TIPS.

