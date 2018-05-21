Deputies investigating Hartsville shooting that injured one

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a person was shot near the intersection of North Center Road and Centerville Road Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Deputies were notified by hospital personnel that the victim arrived by personal vehicle, the release says. The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the incident.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.