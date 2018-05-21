FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression or weak tropical storm likely to develop in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chances of the first tropical system of the season developing this weekend continue to increase.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the north-central Caribbean Sea right now will continue to slowly drift north over the next day or two before entering the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

Wind shear will prevent any development of a tropical system through Thursday, but conditions are forecast to become more favorable for tropical development by Friday and the weekend. Currently, the National Hurricane Center has increased the chances of development to 60% over the next 5 days.

The most recent model trends continue to show a northward motion to the developing system through the weekend potentially impacting parts of coastal Florida, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. While the developing system will likely be weak, very heavy rain and areas of flooding and rough surf will be likely in these areas.

Any direct impacts will remain well to our south and west, however the system will help to keep a steady supply of tropical moisture flowing into the Carolinas especially by Sunday and Monday. This enhanced tropical moisture has the potential to create another round of locally heavy and more steady rain for parts of the Memorial Day weekend. Right now, rain chances look to be lowest on Saturday, and then increase and peak by Memorial Day on Monday.

The First Alert Weather team will continue to closely monitor the chances of tropical development and the rain chances for the Memorial Day weekend.

