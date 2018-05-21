Missing 17-year-old Horry County girl found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Missing 17-year-old Horry County girl found safe

Stella VanDyke (Source: HCPD) Stella VanDyke (Source: HCPD)
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A missing teenager has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.

No other information was available about where Stella VanDyke, 17, was found.

