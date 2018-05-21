Missing 17-year-old Horry County girl found safe

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A missing teenager has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.

No other information was available about where Stella VanDyke, 17, was found.

UPDATE: Located and safe. We appreciate the help! https://t.co/qfpxUIQrQo — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.