Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Powerball ticket sold in Little River for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000.

According to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Circle K store at 1599 U.S. Highway 17. Because the lucky winner paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.

The lucky numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 3, 6, 9, 17, and 56 with Powerball 25.

Almost 15,000 players in the Palmetto State hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, the release says.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $40 million.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.