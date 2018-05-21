No injuries reported after house fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Rescue battled a fire at 518 Callalily Court Sunday night, according to tweets from HCFR.

The first units on scene reported a working fire from the single family home with smoke visible. There were no injuries reported, HCFR says. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the residence.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

