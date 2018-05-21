FIRST ALERT: Warm and muggy with partly sunny skies to begin work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture continues to fuel an increase in humidity and scattered rain chances through the work week. This morning starts off rain-free, but warm and muggy. The only rain chances in play on Monday would be a spotty afternoon shower or storm.

Tuesday sees a slight increase in rain coverage into the afternoon. It won't be a washout, but scattered shower chances stand at about 40 percent for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. There's a slight lull likely midweek, until rain and storm chances again ramp up Thursday afternoon. This trend of spotty showers and summer-like humidity likely continue into next weekend.

