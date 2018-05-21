Coroner identifies bicyclist killed after being struck by car in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist was killed after being hit by vehicle on Hoffmeyer Road Sunday night, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:00 p.m., Collins confirmed. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling northbound when the bicyclist attempted to cross Hoffmeyer Road. The car and bicycle collided, resulting in the death of the cyclist.

County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Darlington resident Thomas Brown.

No charges are expected to be filed as the bicycle was crossing over the roadway, Collins says..

