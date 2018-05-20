FIRST ALERT: Roller coaster of rain chances through the week

Best chance of storms all week is trending to be on Thursday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture continues to fuel an increase in humidity and scattered rain chances through the work week.

Tonight expect muggy air to remain in place. Tomorrow morning starts off dry with low temperatures still warm in the upper 60s. The only rain chances in play on Monday would be a spotty afternoon shower or storm.

Tuesday sees a slight increase in rain coverage into the afternoon. It won't be a washout, but scattered shower chances stand at about 40% for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. There's a slight lull with only lighter rain likely midweek on Wednesday. That is until rain and storm chances return again and ramp up Thursday afternoon.

This trend of spotty showers and summer-like humidity likely continue into next weekend.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved