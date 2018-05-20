Myrtle Beach firefighters rescue kitten stuck in department SUV

Myrtle Beach firefighters came to the rescue of a kitten that became stuck in a departmental SUV. (Source: Charlie Cothren/MBFR)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Members of the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue came to the rescue of a furry friend who found itself stuck in one of the department’s SUVs on Sunday.

Photos from the MBFR show firefighters working to get a small kitten out from underneath the SUV.

The adorable kitten appeared unharmed and the firefighters gave it a bowl of milk after its difficult day!

