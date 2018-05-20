Intersection dedicated to Horry sheriff’s deputy who died following 2013 Windsor Green fire

An intersection was dedicated to an Horry County Sheriff's deputy who died following the 2013 Windsor Green fire. (Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to one of its own on the five-year anniversary of the deputy’s passing following the 2013 Windsor Green fire.

According to information on the HCSO’s Facebook page, an intersection in the Green Sea community was dedicated Saturday to Deputy Tim Causey.

The intersection was adorned with a green marker that read “Deputy Sheriff Timothy Causey Memorial Intersection.”

Causey died on May 19, 2013, more than two months after being one of the first to respond to the destructive Windsor Green condo complex fire that destroyed or damaged 26 buildings and left dozens homeless.

The deputy was hospitalized days after the fire for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide exposure, ultimately succumbing to complications from both while at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Causey worked in law enforcement for more than 25 years, including stints with both the HCSO and the Horry County Police Department.

