Frontier Airlines’ seasonal flights between MYR and Long Island, Trenton, Denver and Providence begin

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Frontier Airlines’ new non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to Long Island, Denver, Trenton, N.J., and Providence, R.I., will begin this week.

The seasonal flights were first announced back in February. On Sunday, flights between Myrtle Beach International Airport and Providence’s T.F. Green International Airport begin. According to a press release, they will run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Also beginning Sunday are flights between MYR and Long Island MacArthur Airport, which will also fly Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Beginning Monday are flights between MYR and Trenton-Mercer Airport. They will run weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday, seasonal routes between MYR and Denver International Airport start. This flight will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

