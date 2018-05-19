Deputies investigating after person shot near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a person was shot on Chaney Grove Road near Timmonsville, according to news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say the shooting occurred outside a home and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time, the release says.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 468, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.