3 arrested, charged in connection to Florence pawn shop armed robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery Thursday at Rick’s Pawn Shop located at 804 East Palmetto Street, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

Tyrice Sparks, Malieke Allen and Justin Gadson have all been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, conspiracy and first degree assault and battery.

Allen were taken into custody with the assistance of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the Florence County Detention Center. Gadson was taken into custody by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center where he faces additional charges, the release says.

Police say there is no connection between the armed robbery and social media information regarding potential violence at Magnolia Mall.

The incident is still under investigation.

