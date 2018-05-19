37-year-old woman killed after being struck by two vehicles in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after being struck by two vehicles on Highway 52 in front of the Effingham Post Office, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim has been identified as Jennifer Elizabeth Reynolds, 37, of Coward, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The crash occurred around 5:35 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who was walking in the roadway, was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer and a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Collins confirms both vehicles were traveling northbound.

No charges have been filed against the drivers.

