NC incident management team departs for Hawaii to assist with volcano response

RALEIGH, NC (WMBF) – Ten emergency manager and fire service officials from North Carolina departed Saturday for Hawaii to serve on an incident management team requested by Hawaii’s state emergency management agency, according to a news release.

The incident management team was requested as the state continues to deal with the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

The team will work from an emergency operations center in Hilo, on the big island of Hawaii, supporting the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, the release says. They are expected to serve for 14 days before returning home, the release says.

