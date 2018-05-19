Ollie's Bargain Outlet to open store in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will open its second location on the Grand Strand on May 24.

According to information from the store’s website, the new location will be located in Surfside Beach at 1756 B Highway 17 North.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is one of America’s largest retailors of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, the store says.

