WATCH LIVE: Bond hearing for man police say is responsible for s - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Bond hearing for man police say is responsible for shooting outside MB gas station

Ryan Ralston (Source: MBPD) Ryan Ralston (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A bond hearing is scheduled for 40-year-old Ryan Ralston, the man who was wanted for attempted murder after a shooting incident outside a Myrtle Beach gas station that was caught on camera.

 Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

Related story:

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly