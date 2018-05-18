Church opens parking lot to bikers to raise money for mission work

Over 40 volunteers help with parking each day (Source: WMBF News)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Harley Week isn’t just help bring money in to local bars, it’s also helping one local South Strand church.

Over the last 15 years, South Strand Assembly of God has used the Harley Rally as a way to generate money for mission work, last year raising over $22,000.

It’s all generated through parking, both motorcycles and cars and all the people helping with traffic and parking are volunteers.

Just to break this down for you, the church charges $2 for bikes and $5 for cars and each year it generates roughly $20,000.

Funds are then used for mission work both locally and around the world.

Pastor John Hayes was born and raised in this area and started volunteering about 16-years-ago.

He said each year bikers come in by the thousands, many returning right here to their parking lot.

“It’s amazing I developed friendships with bikers throughout the years who come back and park with us year after year,” said Hayes.

Pastor Hayes said none of this would be possible without the volunteers.

Throughout the week, they have about 15 per shift and three shifts each day.

The church said despite the rain, they’re still doing great on their collections this week and look forward to the fall bike rally later this year.

